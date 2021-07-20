Lake Marion 15U All-Stars head for World Series

The Lake Marion 15U Dixie Majors League was started this year in an effort to help local schools develop 13- to 15-year-old baseball players.

The league had players from five local schools participate: Calhoun Academy, Orangeburg Prep, Branchville High, Holly Hill Academy and Dorchester Academy. Fourteen regular season games were played.

Following the season, 18 players were selected as All Stars for a chance to compete in the 15U Dixie Majors State Tournament July 13-15, where Lake Marion placed as runner-up. The team now will be competing in the Dixie Majors 15U World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana, July 21-24.

Games may be live-streaming from the tournament via LSPN Live or Jock Jive Sports.

The schedule:

Lake Marion vs. Spring Hill, Florida, Wednesday 1:30 ET

Lake Marion vs. JPRD East LA ,Thursday 10 a.m.

Lake Marion vs. Dickson Tennessee, Thursday 4 p.m.

The four teams with highest points in each pool will play in the semifinals on Friday morning, with finals Friday afternoon.

2021 Lake Marion 15U All Stars

Landon Barnes #2