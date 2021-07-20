Lake Marion 15U All-Stars head for World Series

The Lake Marion 15U Dixie Majors League was started this year in an effort to help local schools develop 13- to 15-year-old baseball players.
The league had players from five local schools participate: Calhoun Academy, Orangeburg Prep, Branchville High, Holly Hill Academy and Dorchester Academy. Fourteen regular season games were played.
Following the season, 18 players were selected as All Stars for a chance to compete in the 15U Dixie Majors State Tournament July 13-15, where Lake Marion placed as runner-up. The team now will be competing in the Dixie Majors 15U World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana, July 21-24.
Games may be live-streaming from the tournament via LSPN Live or Jock Jive Sports.
The schedule:
Lake Marion vs. Spring Hill, Florida, Wednesday 1:30 ET
Lake Marion vs. JPRD East LA ,Thursday 10 a.m.
Lake Marion vs. Dickson Tennessee, Thursday 4 p.m.
The four teams with highest points in each pool will play in the semifinals on Friday morning, with finals Friday afternoon.
2021 Lake Marion 15U All Stars
Landon Barnes #2
Mason Connor #19
Owen Crosby # 17
Sage Davis # 5
Mason Fender #
Christopher Glover # 34
Turner Hood #15
Drake Hutto #1
Tadd Jameson #4
Charlie McCutchen #8
Justin Padgett #18
Eli Pantaleon #7
T Riley #6
Thomas Roland #12
Ashton Soles #14
Jamie Stephen #3
Ben Wimberly #23
Colin Wolfe #27
Coaches: Troy Hood, Jamie Fender, Tate Jameson, Seth Patrick