Lake Marion 15U All-Stars head for World Series
alert

The Lake Marion 15U Dixie Majors League was started this year in an effort to help local schools develop 13- to 15-year-old baseball players.

The league had players from five local schools participate: Calhoun Academy, Orangeburg Prep, Branchville High, Holly Hill Academy and Dorchester Academy. Fourteen regular season games were played.

Following the season, 18 players were selected as All Stars for a chance to compete in the 15U Dixie Majors State Tournament July 13-15, where Lake Marion placed as runner-up. The team now will be competing in the Dixie Majors 15U World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana, July 21-24.

Bamberg wins title, earns berth in Dixie Youth World Series

Games may be live-streaming from the tournament via LSPN Live or Jock Jive Sports.

The schedule:

Lake Marion vs. Spring Hill, Florida, Wednesday 1:30 ET

Lake Marion vs. JPRD East LA ,Thursday 10 a.m.

Lake Marion vs. Dickson Tennessee, Thursday 4 p.m.

The four teams with highest points in each pool will play in the semifinals on Friday morning, with finals Friday afternoon.

2021 Lake Marion 15U All Stars

Landon Barnes #2

Mason Connor #19

Owen Crosby # 17

Sage Davis # 5

Mason Fender #

Christopher Glover # 34

Turner Hood #15

Drake Hutto #1

Tadd Jameson #4

Charlie McCutchen #8

Justin Padgett #18

Eli Pantaleon #7

T Riley #6

Thomas Roland #12

Ashton Soles #14

Jamie Stephen #3

Ben Wimberly #23

Colin Wolfe #27

Coaches: Troy Hood, Jamie Fender, Tate Jameson, Seth Patrick

