'Lady of the Manor': SCSU drama professor appears in new film

South Carolina State University’s Ursula O. Robinson appears in a film that recently opened.

Robinson, director of theatre and professor of drama at SC State, appears in “Lady of the Manor,” a new movie from brothers Justin and Christian Long, who co-wrote and co-directed the production. Justin Long, who became familiar to many as the Mac guy in Apple commercials, also acts in the film.

Robinson plays Ruth Gunderson, a feisty court clerk, in the ghostly buddy comedy starring Melanie Lynskey and Judy Greer (both known for “Two and a Half Men”). The plot centers around a tour guide (Lynskey) in a historic estate who winds up befriending the manor's resident ghost (Greer).

“This work is part of the Drama Program’s shift to include film and television production into the present program curriculum,” Robinson said of her appearance. "A working film and television actor brings a different perspective to teaching the skills needed to be successful in the industry.

“By being part of the industry, I am able to help our students see themselves living their dreams,” she said.

Robinson’s other film and television credits include “Elle Rose,” “Hightown” and “CNT Live!”