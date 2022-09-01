 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Labor Day holiday may be wet in Orangeburg

National Weather Service
NWS

Individuals planning outdoor Labor Day activities may have to dodge some showers.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 50% chance of showers in Orangeburg on Monday, with a high temperature in the middle 80s.

Trying to celebrate Labor Day with outdoor activities on Saturday and Sunday could also prove a challenge.

There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms forecast on Saturday and Sunday.

Heading into next week, a chance of showers remains in the forecast with highs continuing in the middle 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday. The chance of showers both days is about 40%.

The relatively wet forecast can be blamed on an offshore high pressure system that will drive moisture into the region.

