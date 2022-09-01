Labor Day holiday may be wet in Orangeburg

Individuals planning outdoor Labor Day activities may have to dodge some showers.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 50% chance of showers in Orangeburg on Monday, with a high temperature in the middle 80s.

Trying to celebrate Labor Day with outdoor activities on Saturday and Sunday could also prove a challenge.

There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms forecast on Saturday and Sunday.

Heading into next week, a chance of showers remains in the forecast with highs continuing in the middle 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday. The chance of showers both days is about 40%.

The relatively wet forecast can be blamed on an offshore high pressure system that will drive moisture into the region.