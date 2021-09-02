Labor Day gas prices up

Motorists traveling this Labor Day weekend will see the highest gasoline prices for the holiday since 2014.
Gasoline prices in the Orangeburg area are averaging about $2.86 a gallon, according to a T&D at-the-pump survey of local stations.
The least expensive self-service regular gasoline sold for $2.73 a gallon cash at The Station on Charleston Highway.
Last year, gasoline prices in Orangeburg were averaging $1.97 a gallon for the Labor Day holiday. That’s 89 cents less than the current price.
Support Local Journalism
Two years ago, Labor Day gasoline prices were averaging about $2.23 a gallon in the Orangeburg area. Three years ago, prices were averaging about $2.53 a gallon.
Statewide, regular gasoline prices are now averaging about $2.884 a gallon. That’s up about 86 cents from this time last year.
South Carolina’s gas prices are the ninth lowest in the nation.
Nationally, regular gasoline is averaging about $3.17 a gallon. That’s up about 94 cents since this same time last year.
California has the most expensive gasoline at $4.396 a gallon. Mississippi has the lowest gas prices in the nation, averaging about $2.78 a gallon.
Labor Day gas survey
Prices for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Orangeburg area on Wednesday:
• The Station, Charleston Highway: $2.739 cash
• Dodge’s Store, Edisto Drive: $2.769 cash
• Shell, Chestnut and Broughton streets: $2.789 cash
• Hot Spot, John C. Calhoun Drive: $2.799 cash
• BP, Elliott Avenue and John C. Calhoun: $2.799 cash
• Citgo, U.S. 601 and St. Matthews Road: $2.859 cash
• Citgo, Charleston Highway: $2.859 cash
• Shell, Broughton Street and John C. Calhoun Drive: $2.859 cash
• BP Palmetto Express, Whittaker Parkway, near U.S. 21: $2.859
• Exxon, Edisto Drive: $2.8599 cash
• Gaz-bah Exxon, Chestnut Street and Ellis Avenue: $2.869
• Murphy U.S.A., North Road Plaza, in front of Walmart: $2.899 cash
• Shell K, North Road, across the street from Walmart: $2.899
• Li’l Cricket Valero, U.S. 601: $2.899
• 4-Way Stop/Marathon, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178: $2.899 cash
• Citgo, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178: $2.899 cash
• Enmarket, St. Matthews Road: $2.899 cash
• Sunoco A Plus Hickory Point, U.S. 21/21 Bypass: $2.899
• Sunoco, Boulevard Street and Carolina Avenue: $2.899
• BP Palmetto Express, Boulevard Street and St. Matthews Road: $2.899 cash
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Gene Zaleski
Staff Writer
Gene Zaleski is a reporter/staff writer with The Times and Democrat. To get local news all the time, become a member at https://thetandd.com/members/join/
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.