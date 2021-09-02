 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Labor Day gas prices up
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Labor Day gas prices up

{{featured_button_text}}
Labor Day Gas Prices

Howard Proveaux of St. George fills up his truck with about $200 worth of fuel Wednesday morning at Orangeburg’s Dodge’s Store. Proveaux says with gas prices going up, he is searching for the lowest fuel prices.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

Motorists traveling this Labor Day weekend will see the highest gasoline prices for the holiday since 2014.

Gasoline prices in the Orangeburg area are averaging about $2.86 a gallon, according to a T&D at-the-pump survey of local stations.

The least expensive self-service regular gasoline sold for $2.73 a gallon cash at The Station on Charleston Highway.

Last year, gasoline prices in Orangeburg were averaging $1.97 a gallon for the Labor Day holiday. That’s 89 cents less than the current price.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Two years ago, Labor Day gasoline prices were averaging about $2.23 a gallon in the Orangeburg area. Three years ago, prices were averaging about $2.53 a gallon.

Statewide, regular gasoline prices are now averaging about $2.884 a gallon. That’s up about 86 cents from this time last year.

South Carolina’s gas prices are the ninth lowest in the nation.

Nationally, regular gasoline is averaging about $3.17 a gallon. That’s up about 94 cents since this same time last year.

California has the most expensive gasoline at $4.396 a gallon. Mississippi has the lowest gas prices in the nation, averaging about $2.78 a gallon.

Labor Day gas survey

Prices for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Orangeburg area on Wednesday:

• The Station, Charleston Highway: $2.739 cash

• Dodge’s Store, Edisto Drive: $2.769 cash

• Shell, Chestnut and Broughton streets: $2.789 cash

• Hot Spot, John C. Calhoun Drive: $2.799 cash

• BP, Elliott Avenue and John C. Calhoun: $2.799 cash

• Citgo, U.S. 601 and St. Matthews Road: $2.859 cash

• Citgo, Charleston Highway: $2.859 cash

• Shell, Broughton Street and John C. Calhoun Drive: $2.859 cash

• BP Palmetto Express, Whittaker Parkway, near U.S. 21: $2.859

• Exxon, Edisto Drive: $2.8599 cash

• Gaz-bah Exxon, Chestnut Street and Ellis Avenue: $2.869

• Murphy U.S.A., North Road Plaza, in front of Walmart: $2.899 cash

• Shell K, North Road, across the street from Walmart: $2.899

• Li’l Cricket Valero, U.S. 601: $2.899

• 4-Way Stop/Marathon, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178: $2.899 cash

• Citgo, Magnolia Street and U.S. 178: $2.899 cash

• Enmarket, St. Matthews Road: $2.899 cash

• Sunoco A Plus Hickory Point, U.S. 21/21 Bypass: $2.899

• Sunoco, Boulevard Street and Carolina Avenue: $2.899

• BP Palmetto Express, Boulevard Street and St. Matthews Road: $2.899 cash

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News