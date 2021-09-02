Labor Day gas prices up

Motorists traveling this Labor Day weekend will see the highest gasoline prices for the holiday since 2014.

Gasoline prices in the Orangeburg area are averaging about $2.86 a gallon, according to a T&D at-the-pump survey of local stations.

The least expensive self-service regular gasoline sold for $2.73 a gallon cash at The Station on Charleston Highway.

Last year, gasoline prices in Orangeburg were averaging $1.97 a gallon for the Labor Day holiday. That’s 89 cents less than the current price.

Two years ago, Labor Day gasoline prices were averaging about $2.23 a gallon in the Orangeburg area. Three years ago, prices were averaging about $2.53 a gallon.

Statewide, regular gasoline prices are now averaging about $2.884 a gallon. That’s up about 86 cents from this time last year.

South Carolina’s gas prices are the ninth lowest in the nation.

Nationally, regular gasoline is averaging about $3.17 a gallon. That’s up about 94 cents since this same time last year.

California has the most expensive gasoline at $4.396 a gallon. Mississippi has the lowest gas prices in the nation, averaging about $2.78 a gallon.

