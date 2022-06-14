 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kruger wins North seat

Phillip Kruger won a special election held last week to fill the unexpired term of former North town councilwoman Paige Jeffcoat.

No candidates filed for the seat, so voters had to write in their choices.

A total of six votes were cast. Kruger secured three write-in votes to defeat Patty Carson, Harriette Lane and John Brown, all of whom had one write-in vote.

Jeffcoat resigned from North Town Council. Her seat carries a four-year term, which expires in November of 2025.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

