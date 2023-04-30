Orangeburg artist Janet Kozachek’s work will be featured in a Stormwater Studios exhibition.

“Bits & Pieces” is an exhibition featuring the work of six South Carolina artists. The focus is on creators whose work incorporates multiple elements or media, sometimes disparate or unexpected, into beautiful combinations.

The artwork ranges from traditional mosaics to contemporary quilts and ceramics, to intricate woodworking.

The artists are:

• Janet Kozachek

• Cameron Porter

• Mary Robinson

• Janet Swigler

• Olga Yukhno

• Jeri Burdick

The exhibition will run through May 7.

Events include:

• Public workshop: “Media is the Message,” Tuesday, May 2, 6-7 p.m.

• Artist Talks: Thursday, May 4, 6-8 p.m.

• Closing celebration: Sunday, May 7, 1-3 p.m.

The studio is located at 413 Pendleton Street,

Columbia. Find more information at www.stormwaterstudios.org.