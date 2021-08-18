Korean War veteran buried next to parents; Pfc. Crosby’s family thankful for his return to Orangeburg

Self said Crosby's dedicated service to his country was the epitome of not only faithfulness, but loyalty and devotion.

“I believe all of those words apply to what we are witnessing today,” Self said. Other members of Crosby's family also served in the military before his mother signed for the then 17-year-old to enlist in the U.S. Army.

Self also spoke of the faithfulness of Crosby's family in keeping his memory alive, and God in helping to make it all a reality.

Crosby's 92-year-old brother, Henry M. Crosby Sr., was joined by other family members who gathered to lay his youngest brother to rest next to his parents on what would have been his 89th birthday.

Self said their prayers for Crosby's eventual return home were answered.

“I see the sovereignty of God in that. God's hand was there,” Self said.

Orangeburg resident Mac Crosby, Henry's son, said the family was excited about having his uncle brought back home and hoped that other families would also find closure in having their loved ones' remains identified.