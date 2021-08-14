Korea veteran back in Orangeburg after 70 years

“They will take us to the Interstate 77 rest area, where they’ll hand us off to the S.C. Patriot Guard Riders. They’ll be escorting us back to the funeral home. The motorcycle groups are all veterans, and this is what they do and want to do,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the route back home will begin from Interstate 77 to Interstate 26 before heading off at Exit 145, which leads to U.S. Highway 601 in Orangeburg. They will then hit U.S. Highway 301 and proceed to the funeral home at 1012 Whitman St SE in Orangeburg.

He said Crosby's memorial service will include singing, an airplane flyover and a presentation of his awards and medals.

"This is a big thing for the state of South Carolina," Jackson said.

Scientists from the DPAA used anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence to identify Crosby's remains. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also used mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Orangeburg resident Mac Crosby has said his 92-year-old father, Henry M. Crosby Sr., is especially looking forward to having the remains of his youngest brother arrive home.

DNA was taken from the 92-year-old and placed on file to eventually be used to identify his brother’s remains.