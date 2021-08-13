Korea vet bound for home; processional to lead way to Orangeburg funeral home

DNA was taken from the 92-year-old and placed on file to eventually be used to identify his brother’s remains.

“They took his DNA a few years back so they would have that on file. Then when they brought the remains over, they did identify him as one of them,” Crosby has said.

The soldier’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Jackson said he is proud to be able to handle the arrangements for the special service.

“It is just an honor for us to be able to serve his family. It’s something that doesn’t happen every day,” he said.

Crosby has said, “We’ve got the full military ceremony coming (Aug. 18) with the 21-gun salute, folding of the flag, pallbearers and all that good stuff. We would like for the community to know that he's coming home.”

