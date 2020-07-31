Koonce named chair of Harrison’s U.S. Senate campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA — Jaime Harrison has named South Carolina civic leader Kaye Lingle Koonce as chairwoman of his campaign for U.S. Senate.

Over a 45-year career in South Carolina, Koonce has served as assistant attorney general of South Carolina, vice chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, chairwoman of the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission, and senior vice president at Charleston’s Trident Technical College.

“We are excited to have Kaye on our team as we continue the fight to bring new leadership to Washington that represents South Carolina values,” campaign manager Zack Carroll said. “Kaye brings her years of invaluable knowledge and experience serving the people of this state. With Kaye as chairwoman, our campaign will continue to gain momentum and restore hope to all the people Lindsey Graham has left behind.”

“I am proud to be named chairwoman of the incredible campaign Jaime is building, and I'm in awe of the movement he is leading across this state. I've never seen anything like it, and I am excited for the work ahead,” Koonce said. “I've known Jaime for nearly two decades — he has the character and values that drive him to fight to to make South Carolina a better place. I'm glad to be part of the team that replaces Sen. Graham with the kind of public servant that South Carolina deserves.”

