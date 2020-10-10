Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg celebrates 75th anniversary

Through the middle 1980s and 1990s, the club met at Berry's on the Hill.

At about this time around 1987, the club opened for women.

Since about 2000, the club has met in a number of locations such as the First Baptist Church Family Life Center; the former Joe Fox's at the Orangeburg Mall; The Cinema at the Mall; the Elks Club; the Orangeburg County Club; and the First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center.

Club members reminisced on their birthday by viewing a PowerPoint presentation showing pictures from Kiwanis events over the last 60 years.

The slideshow provided a historic overview of the Kiwanis Club, including the list of charter members from May 1945 and past presidents from both 1969 to 1975.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Club members saw a history of one of the club's premier fundraising events: pictures from the Kiwanis Steak House were shown dating back to 1963 and then more photos of the steak house were shown from the 1980s through about 2005.

"It (steak house) was the brainchild of Mr. John Edgar Harley who loved steaks," Atkinson said, noting the steak house started in 1961. "When eating steaks, he stacked them up like pancakes. Yes, he was of ample weight."