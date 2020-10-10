Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg celebrates 75th anniversary

The Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg is looking good at the age of 75.
Club members gathered in joyous celebration Oct, 5 for a belated birthday party celebration for club's 75th anniversary.
“The Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg has been instrumental in serving Orangeburg with community projects since 1945 and will continue to do so in the future," Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg President Gene Atkinson said.
The club was born in Orangeburg on May 21, 1945, but due to the coronavirus, club members did not observe the anniversary date.
All the stops and celebratory trappings were brought out, complete with a birthday cake and pictorial history of the club that has left its mark on the Orangeburg community over the years.
After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the club has resumed in-person meetings at Cornerstone Community Church. Social distancing and masks were utilized during the birthday celebration.
The Orangeburg club was initially sponsored by the Kiwanis out of Charleston.
At the club's birth, there were 29 members. Today, the club has 25 members.
Over the years, the Kiwanis have had several meeting places.
The club first met in 1945 through the early 1960s in various restaurants such as Sanitary Cafe, George's Restaurant and Holiday Inn to name a few.
Through the middle 1980s and 1990s, the club met at Berry's on the Hill.
At about this time around 1987, the club opened for women.
Since about 2000, the club has met in a number of locations such as the First Baptist Church Family Life Center; the former Joe Fox's at the Orangeburg Mall; The Cinema at the Mall; the Elks Club; the Orangeburg County Club; and the First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center.
Club members reminisced on their birthday by viewing a PowerPoint presentation showing pictures from Kiwanis events over the last 60 years.
The slideshow provided a historic overview of the Kiwanis Club, including the list of charter members from May 1945 and past presidents from both 1969 to 1975.
Club members saw a history of one of the club's premier fundraising events: pictures from the Kiwanis Steak House were shown dating back to 1963 and then more photos of the steak house were shown from the 1980s through about 2005.
"It (steak house) was the brainchild of Mr. John Edgar Harley who loved steaks," Atkinson said, noting the steak house started in 1961. "When eating steaks, he stacked them up like pancakes. Yes, he was of ample weight."
A pictorial history of club members showed picking up roadside trash before the annual Rose Festival; the Rose Festival Canoe and Kayak Race; Kiwanis Junior Golf Tournament; bell ringing for the Salvation Army collection bucket before Christmas; club anniversary pictures dating back 35 years; Community Kids’ Day games volunteership; ETV Telethon in Columbia; and Key Club Scholarship winners.
Highlights were also shown of the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Foundation winners, which are presented to area sophomores with the most leadership potential in every high school in America.
The club has recognized three local high schools -- Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, Orangeburg Preparatory Schools and Edisto High School -- for the past 30 years. The scholars are recognized and their tuition paid. The club still sponsors the scholarships.
There were also several pictures of the late Mayor Martin Cheatham in Kiwanis projects. Cheatham was considered a driving influence of the club.
Today, the club works with a number of different events and groups.
These include: Little League baseball and youth soccer; Project Life - Positeen scholarships; Boys and Girls State expenses; Upward Basketball; Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association; Samaritan House; Catch the Vision Youth Mission Week; Into the Mouths of Babes project that supplies weekend snacks to needy elementary school children in Orangeburg; and Salvation Army Children’s Christmas Toy Program.
The club has always had a focus on fundraising to include the Kiwanis Steak House at the Orangeburg County Fair and more recently spaghetti and barbecue chicken fundraisers.
The club's primary focus has been on helping and encouraging children following its motto, "We Build."
Almost since its founding, the club has also annually honored a person who has contributed to the well-being of the community over a duration of time. Local civic clubs nominate the individual they feel has contributed to the community.
There have been 67 recipients of the award. The first person to receive the award was Dr. Carl B. Caughman. Last year, Ken Stovall received the award.
The first Kiwanis club was organized in Michigan on Jan. 21, 1915. Kiwanis became international in 1916. The club limited its membership to the United States and Canada until 1962, when worldwide expansion was approved.
Today, there are about 600,000 members in about 80 nations.
Celebrating the club's 75th were special guests such as the Kiwanis Gov. of the Carolina’s District (S.C. and N.C) Jon Hethcox; outgoing area Lt. Gov. Lenore Lewis and incoming Lt. Gov. Brad Lewis.
As part of the celebration, members were honored for their perfect attendance, with current president Gene Atkinson having 42 years of perfect attendance.
Club member Ken Stovall has 33 years and Shelton Lackey 20 years of perfect attendance.
