Kitt’s daughter pens love story to mother ‘Santa Baby’ singer was North native

Actress-singer Eartha Kitt’s daughter tells her mother’s story in a new book: “Eartha & Kitt: A Daughter's Love Story in Black and White.”

Kitt was born in the Orangeburg County town of North on Jan. 17, 1927. She died on Christmas Day in 2008.

During the six-decade span of her career, she won two Emmys and was also nominated for several Tonys and two Grammys.

She is perhaps most famous for her recording of “Santa Baby.” She also voiced the character Yzma in Disney’s “The Emperor’s New Groove” and played Catwoman in the 1960s TV version of “Batman.”

The publisher of the new book says: “Eartha, who was a mix of Black, Cherokee and white, is viewed by the world as Black. Kitt Shapiro, her biological daughter, is blonde and light-skinned.

“This is the story of a young girl being raised by her mother, who happened to be one of the most famous celebrities in the world. For three decades, they traveled the world together as mother and daughter. Even after Kitt got married and started a family of her own, she and Kitt were never far from each other’s sides.”

The publisher says, “She and Shapiro were each other’s whole world.”