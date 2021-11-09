Kissam to become president of Dominion SC

A Calhoun County native has been named president of Dominion Energy SC.
W. Keller Kissam will start his new role on Jan. 1, 2022.
“I don’t get too caught up in titles on organization charts,” Kissam said about his new role.
“What really matters is my ability to make the people of Calhoun and Orangeburg counties who raised me – and the extraordinary men and women I work with every day – proud as I do my best to make sure we provide safe, reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy to my fellow South Carolinians,” he said.
"That’s what it’s really about.”
Kissam succeeds Rodney Blevins. Blevins will become president of Dominion's Gas Division, replacing Donald Raikes, who retired.
Kissam currently serves as president of electric operations at Dominion Energy SC. He has held the position since Dominion purchased SCANA Corp. just under three years ago.
He is the son of Maud and L.C. Kissam III. Kissam grew up in Creston.
Kissam has, in the past, said growing up in rural Calhoun County helped him reach the position he’s in today.
“It was about people helping people,” he said four years ago.
He graduated from The Citadel with a bachelor’s degree in 1988. He served as the regimental commander of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets.
He received an honorary doctorate of business from The Citadel in 2015 and is a member of The Citadel’s Business Hall of Fame.
Kissam got his first job with SCE&G at the age of 21 in its new utility professional program. After completing the program, Kissam worked for SCANA’s South Carolina Pipeline Corporation.
He became manager of contract administration and, in 1993, became vice president of SCPC and was responsible for contract administration and gas supply.
In 1996, he moved over to work for SCE&G as vice president of gas operations and was responsible for the gas distribution operating company in South Carolina until 2003, when he became vice president of SCE&G electric operations.
Kissam became chief operating officer and president of generation, transmission and distribution at SCE&G in 2017.
He is a board member and past president of the Southeastern Electric Exchange and the immediate past president of the South Carolina Independent Schools Association, and serves as chairman of the board of The Central South Carolina Economic Development Alliance.