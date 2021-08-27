Kinard facing new child sex charges; ex-Bamberg County councilman’s trial delayed

A former Bamberg County councilman is facing three additional allegations of engaging in sex acts with a child.
Kerry Trent Kinard’s trial on other Bamberg County sex charges was scheduled to begin Monday, but that has been delayed, according to attorney Bakari Sellers.
Sellers said Kinard is not guilty and the new charges against his client show the alleged victim’s statements are inconsistent.
“It’s two days before the trial and they’re basing warrants off a different statement. This is not something she’s said before. It’s inconsistent,” Sellers said.
New warrants from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division charge the 50-year-old Kinard with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14. SLED alleges the actions took place between 2010 and 2017.
The new warrants were filed on Friday.
Sellers said his client was ready to go to trial next week, but the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office sought a delay because they were not prepared. Solicitor Bill Weeks could not be reached for comment.
In addition to the latest charges, Kinard is facing the following charges in Bamberg County: first-degree assault and battery, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under age 16 and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.
He’s also facing the following charges in Jasper County: third-degree criminal sexual conduct, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and committing lewd acts upon a child under 16.
Sellers has said Kinard is innocent of the Jasper and Bamberg County charges.
Kinard pleaded guilty to a federal charge of lying on an application when he attempted to purchase a firearm late last year.
He is currently awaiting trial at the Bamberg County Courthouse.