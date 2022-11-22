Kids grateful for blessings; Children ready for holiday food, family

Children across The T&D Region are thankful for everything from bubbles and baby brothers to pets and pumpkin pie during Thanksgiving

The national holiday commemorates a harvest festival celebrated by pilgrims in 1621. It’s also a time when many children are thanking God for Jesus and his blessings.

Addie Morse, 6

Morse is ready to feast on turkey during the holiday.

“I really wanted to try turkey, and sometimes you eat mac and cheese on Thanksgiving. Sometimes people also eat like chicken and stuff like that and fries. I think that’s all I know,” she said.

Morse likes to spend time with her family at Thanksgiving.

“Yes, I like to do that a lot,” she said, noting that they have a good time together.

What is she most thankful for?

“I’m thankful to God for all the other people in the world,” she said.

Banks Helmke, 5

Helmke said he wants to eat turkey on Thanksgiving, but he’ll also enjoy spending time with his family.

What is he thankful for?

“My pets, my parents and my brothers,” said Helmke, who is the youngest of three boys and loves his chocolate lab named Huck.

Charley Griffith, 5

Griffith has an interesting mix of things he’d like to eat at Thanksgiving.

“Turkey, corn, mashed potatoes and ice cream. That’s all,” he said.

He likes to spend time with his family during the holiday.

“We stay at home, and my granna and my grandma comes to our house,” Griffith said.

He said that he is thankful for “my family and friends” during the holiday and year round.

Sully Smith, 5

Smith is a picky eater who doesn’t want much at the Thanksgiving table. All he’d like is biscuits - with butter and no syrup.

What does he plan to do during the holiday?

“I help my dad cook. I help my dad cook brownies,” he said, noting that he’ll eat his brownies for his dessert.

Smith said he is thankful to God for “my family and friends.”

Journee Franklin, 5

Franklin said she’d like to have turkey and pumpkin pie on her plate at Thanksgiving.

She also has a couple of activities planned during the holiday and beyond.

“I like playing with my friends, and I also like doing homework,” said Franklin, noting that she is thankful for “my teacher and my family.”

David Ballard, 5

Ballard has a unique blend of meats he’d like as part of his Thanksgiving meal.

“I like to eat turkey, and I like baloney. I like corn and green beans, too,” he said.

What does he like doing during Thanksgiving?

“I play with my games. I like to watch TV,” he said, noting that he’s not interested in watching football.

“I don’t even know how to play it,” the 5-year-old said.

Ballard is grateful for his friends.

“I like to play with them,” he said.

Ashley Humphrey, 6

Humphrey enjoys eating turkey at Thanksgiving and participating in activities with her family.

“I like to do fun stuff with my grandma and my granddaddy and also pet my dog named Chico,” she said.

Humphrey is thankful for the simple things in life.

“I’m thankful for my family, and I’m thankful for my friends, a home and clothes,” she said.

Ivory Brown, 5

Brown is a big fan of all things chicken at Thanksgiving time.

“I like chicken. I love eating mashed potatoes, and I love eating potato salad and chicken noodle soup,” she said.

Brown likes playing with her friends and her brother during the holiday.

She’s grateful for her parents and a couple of other things.

“I’m thankful for my mommy and daddy and Jesus. I’m also thankful for food,” Brown said.

Madison Jones, 5

Jones likes to eat turkey and mashed potatoes and gravy at Thanksgiving.

“I also like to play with my grandma,” she said, noting that she’s also a whole lot of fun.

Jones is grateful for her grandmother and the rest of her family and friends.

“I’m thankful for my friends and my mommy, daddy and brothers. I’m also thankful for my grandma, my grandpa and my aunties,” she said.

Corey Ness, 3

Ness has an eclectic mix of things he’d like to eat at Thanksgiving.

“I like to eat chicken nuggets, blueberries and rutabagas, too,” he said.

Ness said the best part of the holiday will be his visit to the water park at Great Wolf Lodge.

“I’m thankful for the water park,” he said, noting that he’s also thankful for his parents, his baby brother, Cooper, Jesus and his “memaw and pop.”

Susanna Sass, 4

Sass likes to eat pumpkin pie and mac and cheese during the holiday.

She’s also going to be enjoying “spending time with my mommy, daddy and sissy.”

Sass said she is thankful for her family and her pet dog.

Brooklyn Looper, 4

Looper knows exactly what she’s going to be doing during the holiday.

“I’m going to be eating chicken with fries. I’m going to be eating with mommy and daddy,” she said.

What is she thankful for during holiday season?

“I’m thankful for God,” Looper said.

Bryce Kinard, 4

Kinard’s taste buds will be calling for more than turkey this Thanksgiving.

“I like ham, peas and fish, too,” he said.

Kinard said he’d be spending time with his family during the holiday.

What is he thankful for?

“I’m thankful for God, and I’m thankful for my mommy,” Kinard said.

Presley Simmons, 3

Simmons said she will be enjoying “chicken and carrots” during Thanksgiving.

She is also looking forward to a trip on The Polar Express with her family in North Carolina.

The round-trip passenger excursion begins when the train departs the Bryson City depot for a journey through the quiet wilderness and a special visit at the North Pole.

What is Simmons grateful for?

“My mom and daddy,” she said.

Rowen Robinson, 3

Robinson is not much for traditional food fare at Thanksgiving time. What would he rather have?

“Cookies. My mama cooks me some food: pizza. I don’t like turkey and ham,” he said, noting that all he wants is pizza.

He enjoys spending time with his parents, including at Thanksgiving time.

“I want to go with my mommy and daddy to play basketball and blow bubbles,” Robinson said.

He is grateful for them and all they do for him.

“I love my mommy and my daddy,” he said.