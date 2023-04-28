The Genealogy of Bamberg and Barnwell African Americans (G.O.B.B.A.) is sponsoring Kiddie Kar Safety Day on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Blackville Community Center, 19464 Solomon Blatt Ave.

There will be presentations, entertainment, handouts and activities. Food trucks and others will offer items for sale and there will be music from 97.9 The WIIZ, DJ Tru-Dat, R&B singer Pr3scott and NeoSoul sensation Glyshae.

Safe Kids will check children’s car seats. Balloon releases will memorialize local victims of drunk driving and car accidents.

Kiddie Kar Safety Day is free and open to the public.