Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be in Orangeburg on Saturday for the grand opening of his statewide headquarters at 1185 Russell Street.

The meet-and-greet town hall is scheduled for 2-4 p.m.

Kennedy’s campaign says he’s coming to South Carolina “to bring a message of economic hope.”

He plans to discuss rapid increases in food prices, energy costs and credit card debt, as well as the affordable housing crisis, his campaign said in a release.

He’ll also be visiting Sumter, Florence, Greenville and Spartanburg over the next few days.

Kennedy is the son of former U.S. Attorney General and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy. An environmental lawyer, he’s also known for his controversial views on vaccines.