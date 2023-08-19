Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. came to Orangeburg on Saturday to rail against the corporate interests that he claims are harming Americans.

Kennedy said he’ll end the military conflicts he thinks are enriching corporations. He said the savings can be used to help Americans.

“When I get elected, I’m going to end the forever wars,” he said, in one of his most heavily applauded lines of the afternoon.

Kennedy arrived in Orangeburg for the opening of his South Carolina headquarters at 1185 Russell Street, the former Deans Ltd. His wife, actress Cheryl Ruth Hines, was with him.

Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, Kennedy’s campaign manager, said there will be other South Carolina headquarters in the future but Orangeburg has the first.

“This is a great place to plant the flag,” he said.

The room was filled with supporters and the curious.

Terry and Lisa Moore of Lexington believe Kennedy is a true antiestablishment candidate.

“He’ll take care of all the people, not just the wealthy and the poor,” Terry said.

Pamela Alford of West Columbia said she likes what the Biden administration has accomplished, but she wants more done to ensure people aren’t left behind. She can’t imagine someone graduating college with $150,000 in debt with no job.

“We’re leaving regular people behind. The gap is just too big,” she said.

Raul Trevino Jr. of Orangeburg went to hear what Kennedy had to say about health care, Social Security, corporations and equal rights, among other things.

Kennedy addressed many of those issues, complaining that large investment firms are the beneficiaries of American policy – including defense and energy policies. Meanwhile, others are hurting.

“Today 57 percent of people in this country cannot put their hands on $1,000 if they have an emergency in their family. Their average wage, the average income in this country, is $5,000 less than the cost of living,” Kennedy said.

People making it up using credit cards at interest rates that which he compared to loansharking.

Kennedy also blamed investment firms for increasing cost of housing by investing in single-family homes.

He also spoke of the effect of inflation, especially food inflation, while food stamps are being cut.

Kennedy reminded the crowd of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s warning against the military-industrial complex.

Kennedy claims the U.S. spent trillions of dollars on the military since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. That money, he believes, could have gone to schools, health care and shoring up Social Security, among other things.

He wants to change the tax code to make it almost impossible for corporations to buy single-family homes. He also wants to offer 3 percent mortgage interest rates, beginning with teachers, with the support of the United States government.

Kennedy is the son of former U.S. Attorney General and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy. An environmental lawyer, he’s also known for his controversial views on vaccines.

He didn’t discuss vaccines during his speech, but he did mention his desire to stop pharmaceutical companies from advertising directly to consumers.

“It has not made us healthier,” Kennedy said. Instead, U.S. consumers are paying more money for worse health outcomes than other countries, he said.