Keith named Governor's Tourism award winner

CHARLESTON -- Faculty at the College of Charleston School of Business have selected Hailey Keith of Orangeburg as one of South Carolina's 2021 Governor's Tourism Student Award winners.

Students studying tourism at South Carolina colleges and universities who have shown exceptional academic performance and involvement within the industry are eligible by a nomination process. Award recipients also receive a $1,000 scholarship.

"This award means so much to me," said Keith, who hopes to work in large-scale event management. "I'm incredibly passionate about hospitality and tourism and couldn't imagine myself working in any other industry, so I can think of no higher honor than to receive this award."

Keith will be formally recognized in the coming weeks at the Lace House in Columbia during an awards ceremony.

She added, "I'm so appreciative of the department faculty, specifically Dr. Steve Litvin and Dr. Robert Frash, who I've had the pleasure of working with on research and in the First Year Experience program. The hospitality and tourism management program has truly made my college experience enjoyable, and I've learned so much in my four years here."

Keith joins the company of former high-achieving hospitality students at the college, including Lauren Furey (2018), Alexis Davis (2019) and Cassidy Hyatt (2020).

The hospitality and tourism program at the College of Charleston School of Business provides a unique placed-based education in one of the country's top destinations cities. For more information, please visit go.cofc.edu/hospitality.

