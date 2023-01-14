Keeping King’s legacy alive: MLK honored in Orangeburg

“Awesome.”

Kelvin Gadson said the fourth installment of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march “was just awesome, man.”

“The youth, the kids that came, the parents that came here were awesome. It was all awesome,” Gadson said.

Saturday’s event included a march downtown to the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial on the Orangeburg County Courthouse grounds.

For one of its participants, Amuri Allen, King’s impact meant a lot to him and his fraternity brothers.

“We also try to make a change in communities as well, to continue his legacy and also to just feel, you know, equality throughout the community,” Allen said.

For others, King’s legacy represents the way that African-Americans can live for the better.

“Despite the fact that there's still stuff that hasn't changed, some stuff has. We couldn't whistle or walk around without fearing for our lives,” Javon Feaster said.

Another person who came to celebrate and commemorate Dr. King’s work was Jehlon Sheard.

“It’s good to build the community strength and make sure that everyone remembers and never forgets,” Sheard said.

It’s a day to recall, “the struggles and strife we went through before we got all the rights that we have today,” Sheard said.

Alicia Austin said, “I actually never did something like this. I'm actually trying to get more involved. It's good to see all of our people, our students doing this.”

Water and food were served at the event. Children enjoyed face painting and making their own MLK-themed messages on signs.

“My favorite part about today – it had to be the kids, the face painting. I loved that part, and marching when they were chanting with us,” Gadson said.

“It's just to keep King’s legacy alive and not to forget,” Gadson said.

“It’s very important for me and my brothers to be out here at this event and to march with the youth. This shows that we came together once again to support the legacy of Martin Luther King and we’re just really supporting what he did,” Allen said.