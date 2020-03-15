Keep South Carolina Beautiful wins national award for statewide service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

• Beautification Workshops: With grant funds and other donations, KSCB has been able to host beautification workshops that educate how to properly plant and maintain a tree to the general public. These workshops can include how to select the correct tree to plant in an area, how to use locating services and how to ensure the tree will develop into a healthy investment for many years to come.

“Receiving this award from Keep America Beautiful reminds us that our programs, focused on behavior change, are working to create a cleaner, greener and more beautiful South Carolina”, said Mallory Coffey, state leader of Keep South Carolina Beautiful. “We are proud to know that Keep South Carolina Beautiful is doing its part to teach citizens it is their responsibility to keep a clean community. We are teaching others to act as citizens and not as customers.”

KSCB was one of more than 80 individuals and organizations recognized at the KAB National Awards for their commitment and passion to transform public spaces into beautiful places