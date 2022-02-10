KBCB, Bamberg sponsor 'super duper' weekend cleanup

BAMBERG – The City of Bamberg and Keep Bamberg County Beautiful are teaming up to sponsor a litter cleanup on Saturday.

"The Super Duper Cleanup" will be held Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. until noon. Volunteers will meet in the parking lot of Main Street United Methodist Church in downtown Bamberg and then proceed to pick up litter on Bamberg Street.

"We are asking community leaders, neighborhood associations, churches, civic organizations and local businesses to join us as we clean up one of our most littered areas," said Bamberg City Councilwoman Bobbi Bunch. "Nothing brings us together more than some good ‘ole’ football and an opportunity to make a difference. Whether it is welcoming visitors with radical Southern hospitality or attracting new industry and residents to Bamberg, having clean streets shows them how much we all care about where we live."

Volunteers will be provided with needed supplies such as grabbers, trash bags, safety vests and gloves. KBCB will also partner with local waste management to collect trash and measure the impact of the litter cleanup.

"It is always more fun with friends and family, so please join us in the parking lot of Main Street UMC to sign in, pick up supplies, and together we can have a super duper time," encouraged Sh’Kur Francis, director of Keep Bamberg County Beautiful.

"We are excited to partner with the City of Bamberg’s in sponsoring this super duper cleanup initiative. Teamwork makes the dream work."

Volunteers can show up on Feb. 12 or can pre-register by contacting Keep Bamberg County Beautiful at kbcb@bambergcounty.sc.gov or Councilwoman Bobbi Bunch at bunchbobbi@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0