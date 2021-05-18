Kayak Kickoff in Eutawville Saturday

EUTAWVILLE -- Taylor's Landing and Campground, 708 Ferguson Landing Way, Eutawville, is hosting Chevy's Kayak Kickoff on Saturday, May 22.

You can see the remains of Ferguson, an underwater ghost town that peaks above Lake Marion, by kayak. Ferguson was a sawmill town back in the late 1800s. The brick kiln that used to dry the wood is above the water and you can kayak on the outskirts of the remains, which are visible from Taylor's Landing's recently built new docks on a clear day.

The event organizer, Jo Brittle, named the event after Chevy, a very outgoing 10-year-old inspiring kayaker who loves anything to do with the water. Chevy has recently been accepted by Berkeley County's Special Talent Enrichment Program (STEP). His goal is to be a pediatric cardiologist and he has already begun saving for his college fund.

Kayaks can be rented for $35 or you can bring your own and for $20 participate, which includes launch fee. A sponsored lunch will be served. Live entertainment will be by Dee Dee Cumbee and John Clark.

There are lots of prizes that will be given away. Grand prize is two kayaks. Kyle and Phyllis Smith donated one of the kayaks honoring the memory of his parents, Ken and Bea Smith.