The Orangeburg Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. honored three individuals for outstanding accomplishments during its recent annual Krimson and Kreme affair at The Premiere.

Two of the honorees were recognized for contributions to the Orangeburg community, while a third was saluted for leadership in the fraternity.

Entrepreneur Linda Simpson, owner of Linda’s Awards and Gifts, received the 2019 Area Woman of the Year award and civil rights photographer Cecil Williams was named Area Man of Year, while educator Wayne Darien was named Kappa Man of the Year.

