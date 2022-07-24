Kalu Kalu named Rotary Club of Orangeburg-Morning president

The new 2022-2023 club president for the Rotary Club of Orangeburg-Morning is Dr. Kalu Kalu.

He has been a Rotarian since 2018. He works at the Regional Medical Center as a clinical pharmacist since 1985. He’s an Orangeburg City council member and mayor pro tem and is an elder at his church, Christ Is The Answer SDA Church.

He holds an MBA in health care administration from South University in Savannah, Georgia, and a doctorate in pharmacy from the University of South Carolina, as well as a bachelor’s in pharmacy from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, and a bachelor’s in biology from Loma Linda

He’s a former board chairman at Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 and Felton Laboratory School.