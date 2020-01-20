Local youth gathered at Orangeburg County’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument on Monday to learn more about the slain civil rights leader’s sacrifices for justice and equality.
"This great man was all about helping and serving others. He did it selflessly. Service is doing something for someone else without expecting something in return," speaker Virginia Berry-White said.
The Giving a Child a Dream Foundation hosted the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Day event, which began with a march from Memorial Plaza to the MLK monument at the county courthouse.
Berry-White, a minister and executive director of Family Solutions of the Low Country, told the crowd that "God will take us some place if we're ready to go.”
“It is up to us as to whether we're going to work out that assignment. You still have time to know what that purpose is," Berry-White said.
King was a selfless servant who didn't just care about himself, but others regardless of their race, color or creed, she said.
She said King endured bad weather and mistreatment in the fight for civil rights, but he kept marching.
"We've got to always move our feet. Purpose brings about a passion. Now is the time to move. We're all in this together. No ethnicity stands alone," Berry-White said.
She compared King to an eagle.
An eagle flies high alone at great altitudes, much like King whose focus on higher goals and ambitions sometimes required him to step out from the pack and leave behind others who had their own selfish motives and agendas, Berry-White said.
"He didn't sweat the small stuff. That tells me today that there's some people you might have to leave behind. You've got to be the one that goes ahead," Berry-White said.
She said the eagle flies into and not away from storms, allowing the wind to make it soar higher. Like an eagle, she said King endured several storms, but let each test make him stronger.
"His mind was made up as he soared high and far," she said. His faith in God sustained King as it will individuals today.
"I know who my trust is in. That's where your trust should be. Dr. King walked by faith," she said.
Berry-White quoted King: “The time is always right to do what is right.”
The program was filled with prayers, scriptures, musical selections and praise dancing.
The Rev. J.P. Sibley, pastor of New City Fellowship, said the purpose of the event was to remember the work and legacy of King.
He let the crowd know that they, too, can make a difference in their own communities.
"We're here today to remember one man. It only took one man to serve the world, and that's Jesus Christ. And it only takes one of you to your change your community," Sibley said.
Minister Sylvia Gadson of Star of Hope Apostolic Church prayed that the community will come together in unity and faith, asking God to remove "the old stony hearts of unbelief."
Minister Tammie Wideman of St. Matthews Christian Center urged the crowd to make MLK Day a day of service and not just another day off from work or school.
“Look at it as a day on. Let us keep marching in our very own community. Go and serve on this MLK Jr. Day of Service," Wideman said.
Cynthia Mack brought her two godchildren, Samara Hicks, 11, and Connomara Brooks, 7, out to the MLK Youth Day event.
"We wanted them to experience and get involved. At an early age, I was trained up to get involved in political things, knowing that your future depends on the fact that you have to get out and vote. You have to be involved in different programs, and I also wanted to be a support to the other children to let them know that we do love them and are concerned about their future," Mack said.
She said King's fight for social justice was meaningful.
"I was raised to understand his fight because of the things that he stood for, some of the freedoms, jobs. Doors were opened for me. So we honor his life because he gave his life for us to have a better life,” Mack said.
"We want to make sure that our children understand that the way that things are now were not how they were 50 years ago. Some sacrifices were made for our blessings," she said.
Kelvin Gadson, the founder of Giving a Child a Dream, was pleased with Monday's event.
"I know Dr. King is looking down smiling," he said.
