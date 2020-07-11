'Just Mercy' marchers call for police reform; Orangeburg event focuses on criminal justice, public safety

A group marched through Orangeburg on Saturday morning to highlight the need for police reform.
About 15 people marched from the All-Star Triangle bowling alley on Russell Street to the Orangeburg County Courthouse in the event themed “Just Mercy.”
When they arrived at the courthouse, the marchers were met by more supporters.
Barbara Williams, NAACP Orangeburg Branch president, spoke at the courthouse about police reform.
“Police reform is the aim to transform the value, the culture, the policies and practices of police organizations so that police will and can perform their duties with respect for democratic values, civil rights, human rights and the rule of law,” Williams said.
Williams said there is a need to investigate a pattern of policing that violates civil rights and involves systemic racism and inequality.
“Public safety and criminal justice is one of the NAACP’s six game changers. We’ve always fought for people, against racially motivated policing strategies,” Williams said.
Williams also said there is a need to improve police and community relationships, a need to improve police transparency and accountability and re-allocate some police funds.
“When they say defund police, they’re not saying take away police permanently,” she said.
Williams said more funding should go to other services in the community, such as “social workers, health personnel, social services, and school psychologists, psychiatrists, and education, housing, and youth services.”
“Effective change is never easy. Change is a law of life,” Williams said.
Kelvin Gadson, founder of the Giving a Child a Dream Foundation also spoke during the event.
Gadson said there is a need for equality and mercy.
“We’re here because of the police brutality and the injustice in the juvenile system. We’re here for just mercy, that’s all we want. We just want mercy,” Gadson said.
“We want the same rights that everybody else gets,” Gadson said.
Like Williams, Gadson also encouraged improving the relationship between police and the community, specifically with the youth.
Gadson expressed his respect for the police, but also called for fair treatment.
“All we’re asking from the police is a chance. Look at us like we’re somebody,” Gadson said.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.