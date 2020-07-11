'Just Mercy' marchers call for police reform; Orangeburg event focuses on criminal justice, public safety

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group marched through Orangeburg on Saturday morning to highlight the need for police reform.

About 15 people marched from the All-Star Triangle bowling alley on Russell Street to the Orangeburg County Courthouse in the event themed “Just Mercy.”

When they arrived at the courthouse, the marchers were met by more supporters.

Barbara Williams, NAACP Orangeburg Branch president, spoke at the courthouse about police reform.

“Police reform is the aim to transform the value, the culture, the policies and practices of police organizations so that police will and can perform their duties with respect for democratic values, civil rights, human rights and the rule of law,” Williams said.

Williams said there is a need to investigate a pattern of policing that violates civil rights and involves systemic racism and inequality.

“Public safety and criminal justice is one of the NAACP’s six game changers. We’ve always fought for people, against racially motivated policing strategies,” Williams said.

Williams also said there is a need to improve police and community relationships, a need to improve police transparency and accountability and re-allocate some police funds.