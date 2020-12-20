‘Just get back up, do it again’: Couple hikes across state for fourth time

Meet the husband-wife hiking duo, Bernie and April Hester, better known by their trail names: Mule and Inchworm.
They are on their fourth trek – on foot – across the state on South Carolina’s own Palmetto Trail, a 365-mile project of the Palmetto Conservation Foundation.
They started the hike on Oct. 15.
“I’m resilient, I just get back up and do it again,” said April Hester.
When she was 20, she received a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.
One of the symptoms of the condition is having walking/gait difficulties.
The 46-year-old said “foot drop” happens often, so she uses hiking poles to help keep her balanced and prevent falling.
Bernie Hester, 53, said before they began taking long hikes, they’d hike occasionally.
When they were in the mountains one of those times, he said his wife would “go about 20 feet and stop, 20 feet and stop. So I was like, ‘You’re inching up the hill’ and so I just started calling her ‘Inchworm.’”
Due to her having MS, she needed to take small breaks along the way, she said.
And often during their hikes, even the hiking poles don’t prevent falls.
“I get so many bruises from falling while hiking,” she added.
“If I fell as much as April falls, I’d give up,” he husband said.
He noted that when they hiked downhill around Jones Gap in the Upstate, it’d rained for a few days prior to their hike.
Wet leaves covered the rocks and roots on the trail, he said.
“She must’ve fallen 12 times,” he added.
April Hester said she has to keep going. She’s not going to let a few falls give her a setback.
“Some days April will wake up and she leave me behind and then there’s other days where we go 100 yards and she needs a break, 100 yards and she needs a break,” he said, noting that the more they hike, the longer Inchworm is able to improve her hiking time.
On Dec. 7, the couple hiked the Santee Passage, which extends 13.9 miles, with trailheads at the Santee Cultural Arts and Visitors Center in Santee and the Eutawville Community Center in Eutawville.
The passage crosses over Interstate 95 and goes through the town of Vance, down dirt roads, wooded trails and on secondary roads.
In Eutawville, the Eutaw Springs Passage trail head is at the community center and extends 21.3 miles to the Diversion Canal in Berkeley County.
During their camp night in Eutawville, the temperature reached 28 degrees and a storm hit earlier in the evening.
Bernie Hester said it was his childhood dream of hiking the Appalachian Trail that led them on their multiple hikes of the Palmetto Trail.
“After our last child moved out in 2017, we were visiting the mountains and we came across a shelter and it said Appalachian Trail in 1.2 miles,” Bernie Hester said.
“And I mentioned to April, I always wished I could have done that.”
“She said, ‘Well, why not?’” he said.
“And then we started talking about it. We were driving home and we were coming through Spartanburg and saw a big brown Palmetto Trail sign. I said, ‘What the heck is the Palmetto Trail?’” he said.
That’s when they decided to give hiking across the state a try before tackling the multi-state Appalachian Trail.
In 2017, Mule and Inchworm hiked the Palmetto Trail twice, covering 700 miles by foot.
The first time they hiked through the state, it was “supported,” meaning they had access to people along the way who were dedicated to helping them with any supplies they may need.
By the time they decided to try it again in the fall, they decided they could hike “unsupported,” but for multiple sclerosis awareness.
The first time they hiked the Palmetto Trail, it took 66 days.
The second time, it took 32 days.
The third time resulted in several setbacks along the way, where they had to leave the trail for longer periods of time and then resume their hike. It took 13 months.
And this time, it’s taking around 60 days to complete.
The longest single-day hike they’ve had in their four times thru-hiking the Palmetto Trail was 26 miles in 14 hours across the Lake Moultrie Passage.
The Lake Moultrie Passage has a trailhead at the Diversion Canal and at an area just outside of Bonneau, all in Berkeley County.
As if the Palmetto Trail wasn’t ambitious enough for a couple who began hiking it just three years ago, they’re planning to hike the 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail in 2021.
They had already registered to hike the Appalachian Trail and began packing supplies when COVID-19 restrictions caused their hike to be canceled about 30 days prior to leaving.
Restrictions in most parks were lifted after a few weeks.
The Palmetto Trail recognized Mule and Inchworm as Trail Ambassadors in 2017.
