‘Just get back up, do it again’: Couple hikes across state for fourth time

During their camp night in Eutawville, the temperature reached 28 degrees and a storm hit earlier in the evening.

Bernie Hester said it was his childhood dream of hiking the Appalachian Trail that led them on their multiple hikes of the Palmetto Trail.

“After our last child moved out in 2017, we were visiting the mountains and we came across a shelter and it said Appalachian Trail in 1.2 miles,” Bernie Hester said.

“And I mentioned to April, I always wished I could have done that.”

“She said, ‘Well, why not?’” he said.

“And then we started talking about it. We were driving home and we were coming through Spartanburg and saw a big brown Palmetto Trail sign. I said, ‘What the heck is the Palmetto Trail?’” he said.

That’s when they decided to give hiking across the state a try before tackling the multi-state Appalachian Trail.

In 2017, Mule and Inchworm hiked the Palmetto Trail twice, covering 700 miles by foot.

The first time they hiked through the state, it was “supported,” meaning they had access to people along the way who were dedicated to helping them with any supplies they may need.