‘Just don’t panic’: Orangeburg preps for Ian

Orangeburg residents are warning their neighbors to take shelter while Hurricane Ian makes its way through the South Carolina.

“Stay home, get somewhere safe and try to stay there instead of being out on the roads. Only come out if you have to,” Sara Aiken-Williams said.

Ryn Brown said, “Once you get home, stay there. Just stay with your family and stay safe.”

Taylor Wise’s advice: “Just don’t panic.”

“You know, most of the time, it ends up working itself out. So just get the necessities and just kind of calm down a little bit and I think we will all be all right,” Wise said.

Don Drawdy encourages everyone to stay inside.

“Just stay safe and get out of the rain and wind,” he said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency due to the storm on Thursday. The storm is forecast to reach the state’s coast as a Category 1 hurricane.

Brown said, “We're going to have wind. Tornadoes and stuff can come, but we’re just trying to hunker down and stay with family and not be out and about.”

Many families in the area have been preparing and stocking up for the weather.

“We’ve been grocery shopping now to get some items just in case we lose power and we need some sandwiches, things like that. But that's pretty much the extent of the preparations at this point. We’ll be monitoring in the next 24 hours or so to see if there needs to be anything else to do,” Wise said.

Aiken-Williams said, “My daughter and I are making sure we have enough water.”

Florida suffered Ian as a Category 4 hurricane.

“We're hoping that doesn't come up here. I really hope it doesn't. Thankful that it won't be like it was down in Florida. We have friends that are down there and we were scared. It hit them hard,” Brown said.

.