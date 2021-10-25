‘Just Ask Dr. Macie’: Author hosts YouTube, Saltbox TV show

Orangeburg County native Macie P. Smith of North has garnered a far-reaching audience as a published author and an expert in the field of caregiving for those with dementia.

Due to her dedication to continuing her own education and her passion for sharing her knowledge as a content developer on her YouTube channel, “Just Ask Dr. Macie,” this small-town girl caught the attention of one of the co-founders of Saltbox TV. The popularity of her channel and her dynamic demeanor as a genuine personality and host led to her receiving a broadcast spot on the free, streaming digital platform that features the lifestyles of older adults and is available on Roku and FireTV.

“I was always the one who protected the underdog, so I knew from high school that I wanted to be a social worker,” said Macie, jokingly stating that the fact that she got into trouble for “talking too much in class” made that career choice a no-brainer for her.

As a young woman being close to her parents, Macie said she didn’t want to venture too far from home when choosing a college.

“I grew up in a small town where opportunities were limited, except when it came to a quality higher education experience,” said Macie.