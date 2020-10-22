Junior Service League: 74 years of service

Each of the four founding members was encouraged to invite seven or eight women of similar age with similar interests to join the group. As a result, on June 4, 1946, the Junior Charity League of Orangeburg was formed in an organizational meeting with 27 charter members.

After the constitution was drafted, the charter members met, elected Margaret Williams as their first president and began to explore projects to improve the community. The first major fund-raiser was a Kiddie Karnival held at the fairgrounds. The fall event consisted of various booths with games, gingerbread men and all sorts of fun activities.

According to Margaret Williams, the first Kiddie Karnival raised $375, and all members had to “work like dogs” for that money. One year it was decided that school children should vote for a Kiddie Karnival king and queen, and each vote would cost a penny. More than $650 was raised to elect the king and queen. Excitement was high as the work of the Junior Charity League grew.