Juneteenth celebration in city on Saturday

A Juneteenth celebration will take place at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 18.

“We’re going to push unity in our communities,” said event organizer Cindy Evans.

“There’s still a lot to do as a human race, but we’re celebrating freedom today,” she added.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed Juneteenth into law as a federal holiday.

“Juneteenth” is the shortened version of “June 19,” the day in 1865 when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the surrender of the Confederacy and two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

June 20 is the official federal day to commemorate Juneteenth this year.

A full day of Juneteenth festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with a parade down Russell Street in Orangeburg.

Then, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m., the Juneteenth celebration continues at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, located at 350 Magnolia St.

There will be live music, performers, games, food, drink, Black-owned business vendors, cultural conversations, interactive spaces and more.

From 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., the festival will feature an interactive roundtable discussion about women in politics, education, Black excellence and police brutality among other topics.

