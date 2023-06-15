“Orangeburg County’s annual Juneteenth Celebration is set to become even more impactful this year,” Orangeburg County Juneteenth Celebration founder Cindy Evans said.

The third annual Orangeburg County Juneteenth Celebration gets underway this weekend.

Most activities will take place Saturday at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, located at 350 Magnolia St. A parade and Gospel Expo are scheduled for Sunday.

“Organizers encourage community members to join the Orangeburg County Juneteenth Celebration on June 17 at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds. This inclusive and empowering event provides an opportunity to commemorate history, celebrate freedom and promote health equity for all,” Evans said.

Saturday’s festivities begin at noon and will end at midnight.

Some of the new additions to this year’s celebration include the Juneteenth 40 and under, which recognizes individuals who display excellence in the community; Juneteenth Fashion, organized by DTM Talent and Model Agency, and a health and wellness conversation and screenings presented by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and Family Health Centers Inc.

“By incorporating health awareness initiatives into the event, organizers intend to address the disparities that disproportionately affect marginalized communities. The addition of health-related activities and information sessions will empower attendees to make informed decisions about their well-being and take proactive steps toward healthier lives,” Evans said.

Health screenings will be provided by Family Health Centers on-site at the event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., she said.

“Conversations with the Shandas,” a local podcast, will include an interview with Grammy-nominated songwriter/singer “RELL,” a Bowman native, about health equity and his new song “Welcome to the South.” The podcast will air live at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“RELL” is also known as Gerrell Gaddis. He’s an R&B performer.

The Orangeburg County Juneteenth Celebration health awareness division is led by Rashanda Mack-Kelly, also a native of Bowman.

In addition to incorporating health and wellness into this year’s event, there will be more activities for youth.

Youth activities include educational opportunities such as a spelling bee and a heritage bowl.

The Promise Youth Juneteenth Celebration, birthed from the nonprofit organization We Are at Promise, connects young people and their families to opportunities that will promote and enhance social growth, social change and social connectedness with Juneteenth Black culture, education and community, according to Dr. Celestial Haynes-Price Davis, president and founder of the Urban Community Empowerment Network and chairperson of the Promise Youth Juneteenth Celebration committee.

“The Promise Youth Juneteenth Celebration brought together like-minded individuals who want to uplift and celebrate the promise of our youth, recognizing their creativity, embracing their uniqueness and inspiring their dreams. In this way, our youth will not be ‘at-risk’ for anything but ‘at-promise’ for great things their minds can dream of!” she said.

Also at Saturday’s event, Craig Wolley will be the DJ.

“He has been with us since the very beginning and is an integral part of the event. We couldn't think of a better person for the job!” Evans said.

Some of the performers include: Chanel J., Sydney Murdaugh, Trey Staley, Jay Googe, RELL, Meme, Shelton Richardson and many more, Evans added.

“Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience,” she said.

On Sunday at 2 p.m., the Orangeburg County Juneteenth Celebration parade will begin at Seaboard Street, then move up Amelia Street – now known as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and end at the Orangeburg County Library Conference Center.

Brenda E. Austin is the grand marshal of the 2023 Orangeburg Juneteenth parade.

Austin works as the business relationship manager at CPM Federal Credit Union.

She’s also active in numerous local non-profit organizations and has been a Rotarian for 17 years.

She’s a proud alumna of Claflin University.

The deadline to register to participate in the parade is Thursday.

“We welcome vintage vehicles, bike clubs, local businesses and organizations,” Evans said.

The registration information for the parade is available at: https://ocjuneteenth.com/

Also, beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, the Orangeburg County Juneteenth Celebration will host a Gospel Expo at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds. The event will run until 6 p.m.

Juneteenth, a combination of “June” and “19th,” marks the anniversary of the day U.S. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued an order “informing the people of Texas that all enslaved persons in the state were now free” on June 19, 1865.

“The freedom promised in the Emancipation Proclamation was finally delivered to 250,000 people who remained enslaved in Texas two-and-a-half years after President Lincoln’s historic proclamation and two months after Union victory in the Civil War,” according to the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration.

“It is also called ‘Freedom Day’ or ‘Emancipation Day,’ and it is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States,” says NARA.

Juneteenth became recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.