July 4th celebrations planned; fireworks displays planned for Bamberg and Eutawville

Some T&D Region towns are gearing up to salute the 244rd anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence by giving residents an opportunity to celebrate with food, music and fireworks.

Here are some of the events planned this year for the 4th and beyond:

Bamberg

The City of Bamberg’s 4th of July Celebration promises to be an exciting event with music, a parade, a fireworks show and much more.

“We’re going to kind of do our same thing, but we’re just asking people to social distance,” said Robin Chavis, Bamberg’s assistant clerk/treasurer.

The David Cooler Band will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Bamberg County Library. Food vendors and arts and crafts vendors will also be on hand. Individuals are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and space them six feet apart.

A “fire truck spray time,” where folks can cool off, will be held on the old railroad berm between Carlisle and Cannon streets from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

A Fourth of July Parade honoring veterans, first responders and essential workers will get underway at 8:30 p.m. The parade will begin at U.S. 78 and Fire Tower Road and end at U.S. 78 and Hunters Chapel Road.