July 4th celebrations planned; fireworks displays planned for Bamberg and Eutawville

Some T&D Region towns are gearing up to salute the 244rd anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence by giving residents an opportunity to celebrate with food, music and fireworks.
Here are some of the events planned this year for the 4th and beyond:
Bamberg
The City of Bamberg’s 4th of July Celebration promises to be an exciting event with music, a parade, a fireworks show and much more.
“We’re going to kind of do our same thing, but we’re just asking people to social distance,” said Robin Chavis, Bamberg’s assistant clerk/treasurer.
The David Cooler Band will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Bamberg County Library. Food vendors and arts and crafts vendors will also be on hand. Individuals are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and space them six feet apart.
A “fire truck spray time,” where folks can cool off, will be held on the old railroad berm between Carlisle and Cannon streets from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
A Fourth of July Parade honoring veterans, first responders and essential workers will get underway at 8:30 p.m. The parade will begin at U.S. 78 and Fire Tower Road and end at U.S. 78 and Hunters Chapel Road.
“We’re adding our essential workers to that parade this year. We’re asking for any doctors, nurses that would like to ride in the parade to be a part of that,” Chavis said.
A fireworks show sponsored by Phoenix Specialty will kick off at 9:30 p.m.
“You can go down to the berm, to the Ness Sports Complex, or sit in your car and watch,” Chavis said.
South Fork Patriotic Paddle
Outdoor enthusiasts can also celebrate the holiday at the South Fork Patriotic Paddle, a canoe/kayak trip sponsored by the Bamberg County Chamber of Commerce.
The trip will take place on the South Fork of the Edisto River. Decorations are optional.
The paddle will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 11, with boats launching from Bobcat Landing on U.S. Highway 301.
The six-mile paddle will end at Brabham’s Landing.
Free shuttle service will be provided. To rent a boat and gear, call 843-614-9836. For more information, call 803-245-4427 or 803-300-1972, or email info@bambergcounty.org.
Eutawville
The Town of Eutawville will light up with fireworks to mark the 4th of July.
The town invites everyone to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to watch the Independence Day fireworks show beginning at 9 p.m. at the Eutawville Ball Field, 419 Porcher Ave.
Attendees are also asked to practice social distancing.
For more information, call Eutawville Town Hall at 803-492-3374.
Other towns will not be holding Independence Day activities this year because of coronavirus concerns. They include the towns of Elloree, North, Springfield, St. Matthews and Cordova, along with the Town of Holly Hill, which will not hold its Independence Blowout celebration this year.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.
