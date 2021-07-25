 Skip to main content
Judy places in Little Miss S.C. Pageant
Judy places in Little Miss S.C. Pageant

Harriett Grace Judy

Harriett Grace Judy was recently named the first runner-up in the Little Miss South Carolina Pageant.

Harriett Grace Judy, 10, daughter of Tripp and Ashley Judy of Edisto Island, competed in the Little Miss South Carolina Pageant in Hartsville recently. She placed as the first runner-up and won Miss Congeniality. She is the granddaughter of Bud and Angie Judy of Norway and the great-granddaughter of the late DD and Harriett Salley of Orangeburg. She is also the granddaughter of Harriett Salley Kizer and Matthew Kizer of Edisto.

