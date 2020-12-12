Judicial commission finds candidates qualified

The Judicial Merit Selection Commission found the following judicial candidates qualified and nominated at the public hearings held Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.
• Circuit Court 5th Judicial Circuit, Seat 3. Robert E. Hood, Columbia
• 15th Judicial Circuit, Seat 2, Benjamin H. Culbertson, Georgetown
• At-Large, Seat 7, J. Cordell Maddox Jr., Anderson
• At-Large, Seat 9, Jennifer Blanchard McCoy, Charleston
• Family Court 7th Judicial Circuit, Seat 1, Jonathan W. Lounsberry, Spartanburg; Erika L. McJimpsey, Boiling Springs; Angela J. Moss, Inman
• Administrative Law Court Seat 6 -- S. Phillip “Phil” Lenski, Columbia
The Judicial Merit Selection Commission found the following judicial candidates qualified:
• Master-in-Equity, Beaufort County, Marvin H. Dukes III, Beaufort
• Calhoun County, Martin R. Banks, Cayce
• Greenville County, Charles B. Simmons Jr., Greenville
• Orangeburg County, James B. Jackson Jr., Santee
• Richland County, Joseph M. Strickland, Columbia
• Spartanburg County, Whitner S. Bishop, Spartanburg; Shannon M. Phillips, Inman; Shane W. Rogers, Moore; Tommy Wall, Spartanburg
• York County, Teasa Kay Weaver, York
As a reminder, the record remains open until the final report is issued at noon Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Accordingly, judicial candidates are not free to seek or accept commitments until that time.
The election is currently scheduled for noon Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Correspondence and questions should be directed to the Judicial Merit Selection Commission as follows: Erin B. Crawford, chief counsel, P.O. Box 142, Columbia, SC 29202 (803-212-6689) or Lindi Putnam, JMSC administrative assistant (803-212-6623).
