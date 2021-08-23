Judges order new sentence for S. Carolina man on death row

COLUMBIA — A federal appeals court ordered a new sentencing hearing for a South Carolina inmate who has spent two decades on death row.

Sammie Louis Stokes was sentenced to death in 1999 for the rape and murder of 21-year-old Connie Snipes in Orangeburg County, The State reported. Evidence at the trial showed he was paid $2,000 by the victim's mother-in-law, who planned to take custody of her grandchildren once Snipes was dead.

Judges for the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Stokes must have a new sentencing hearing because two of his previous defense attorneys failed to present evidence of his traumatic past. Stokes' trial attorney had the evidence but chose to withhold it from the jury, Gregory wrote.

"The jury returned a death sentence without hearing a word from the defense about Stokes as an individual," Gregory wrote.

His opinion said a second attorney assigned to Stokes for post-conviction hearings found more information about his troubled past but failed to use it to push for a lighter sentence.