‘Judge us by our history,’ MUSC Health CEO says; oficials answer questions about RMC partnership

Medical University of South Carolina leaders are asking the community to look at the hospital system’s past to understand how it will work with the Regional Medical Center in the future.

“Judge us by what we have done in other communities,” MUSC Health CEO Dr. Pat Cawley said in response to a question from retired RMC anesthesiologist Dr. Gary Delaney.

Cawley spoke Thursday at a public meeting regarding the proposed partnership between RMC and MUSC. The meeting was held in Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College’s Roquemore Auditorium.

Cawley asked RMC employees and doctors gathered at Thursday’s meeting to “have a little bit of trust” regarding employee and doctor compensation, retention, incentives and retirement.

Delaney said, “What I have seen across the state is when these bigger groups come in and get these smaller hospitals, these physicians end up leaving because they see their salaries get cut or something happens that the quality goes downhill.”

Cawley said MUSC understands what it takes to work with community physicians across the state.

“We understand that it takes sometimes different compensations, different kinds of expectations,” he said.

“We are a little bit in a black hole,” Cawley said. “We don't have all the details yet, but I would say judge us by our past. I feel very confident that we can maintain and keep things going in the way they are being done today. If we need to make other budget adjustments, I am sure we can find it in other places.”

“The first thing we will be looking at are those non-people related cost improvements that we can help with: the easy things,” Cawley said. “I know you are worried about it. I know our physicians are worried about it. That is why are trying to assure them we will honor their contracts. That is exactly what we did in other communities and when it came time to renew those contracts, it was a rare event that compensation was cut.”

RMC employee Tiffany Jones asked about employee retention and incentives in the future.

Cawley once again pointed to MUSC's track record.

“That is a little hard to say right now exactly what the incentives there will be,” Cawley said. “I think you have to look at MUSC's track record as we have gotten into different communities throughout the state over the last five years. Consistently we have invested in what we call our ‘care team members.’"

“I don't know of the details today. We will make investments. We do want to retain people,” Cawley said. “It is a little hard. It is a bit of a black hole to us at the moment. I would say judge us by our history. There will be things we will do to try to retain as many people as possible.”

RMC employee Tiffany Kirby asked when the employees would move to the state health insurance and retirement system.

State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, who has been spearheading effort to create the partnership, said the change will go in effect Oct. 1. Details will be shared with employees before implementation.

Cobb-Hunter noted RMC is already part of the state health plan and it is relatively easy to convert. She has been told by the S.C. Public Employee Benefit Authority that the transition should be seamless. She also said PEBA would come on-site and help onboard employees and answer questions.

“It is important that workers understand there is no loss of benefits,” Cobb-Hunter said. “It will be a seamless transition. They are preparing it for that.”

Kirby asked about the hospital's pension plan, which was frozen about 13 years ago, and was told that both RMC and MUSC leadership will be working to address the matter with PEBA.

“Share with your colleagues that all of their pension/retirement questions will be answered and can be answered,” Cobb-Hunter said. “Just know, y’all just chill. It is all going to be fine. You ain't going to lose any retirement. Some of y’all might gain some.”

Both Orangeburg and Calhoun county councils have given first reading approval to an ordinance designed to pave the way for the partnership between RMC and MUSC. The hospital is owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

A working group has been tasked with helping implement the partnership, which is set to take effect Oct. 1.

Cobb-Hunter said her goal in promoting the partnership was to see “RMC not just to survive, but thrive.”

Some people have felt the partnership is being developed too quickly, she said.

“The problem with that, unfortunately, is the fiscal impact of that kind of slow moving was not one that I thought would be in the best interest of the county in the long run,” Cobb-Hunter said.

“We see Orangeburg as being very critical from a long-term standpoint to this notion of access to care in rural South Carolina,” Cobb-Hunter said. “We want our hospital to be in a position where we are the go-to for anything dealing with the delivery of health care services in rural communities.”

Highlights of the proposed partnership include:

• The dissolution of the current 17-member RMC Board of Trustees and the appointment of a new, 11-member board. The board will be responsible for quality oversight, medical staff accreditation and community engagement.

• The creation of a new Constituency Advisory Board tasked with providing the new hospital board with policy recommendations. The CAB will include representatives from various agencies, including government and higher education agencies.

• A name change from the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties to MUSC Health Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties.

• MUSC will have the right to organize or restructure the hospital's leadership team.

• MUSC will enter into a 99-year lease with RMC.

• MUSC will commit to a multi-year investment in RMC.

• The Medical University Hospital Authority Board, the governing body of MUSC, will oversee RMC’s finances.

• All employees at RMC will be retained. RMC employees will become employees of the Medical University Hospital Authority/Medical University of South Carolina.

• All employee physician contracts will remain the same as long as they are within fair market range.

• RMC employees will have state benefits and state retirement.

• Contract providers that currently provide services to RMC will remain the same unless their contracts expire and the hospital renews them. These include hospitalists, emergency room doctors and anesthesia doctors.

“We know health care is an essential lifeblood for any community,” MUSC President David Cole said. “That is something we really work, especially over the last three or four years, across the state through partnership and presence to try to help enable that when appropriate. It has to fit right and we try to meet people where they are.”

Cole said “the best care is local.”

Also during the meeting, Jeanne Gue requested MUSC renew RMC’s partnership the Orangeburg Free Medical Clinic that was once in place. She is the widow of the late Dr. Bert Gue, the founder of the clinic.

“It is always in the details,” Cole said. “It is important to understand missionally that MUSC Health is a safety net hospital and we are there for those who need our care.

“I don't see any misalignment with that.”

Others asked if the RMC Healthplex, the Mabry Cancer Center and rural practices will remain in place. Attendees were assured all practices and services will remain.

Orangeburg County resident Kay Henninger, who works with the rural Pine Hill Health Network in North, requested that the MUSC/RMC partnership consider partnering with the network. The network is part of the Pine Hill Indian Community Development Initiative.

The organization provides preventative and educational services to those who cannot afford them as well as telehealth services.

Cole said MUSC can provide enhanced telehealth services and connectivity.

“We have huge assets in terms of telehealth,” he said. “We would look at where people are and try to elevate where we have something we can help with and don't mess it up if it is working great.”

Pine Hill Health Network Director Chief Michelle Mitchum requested the partnership collaborate with the health network to enhance telehealth.

An employee asked if a new electronic medical record system would be put in place. MUSC currently works with the Epic system.

“I would say if all the wheels turn, I think Epic is something we would work hard to implement and implement fairly seamlessly,” Cole said. “There are real advantages to that because as you work as a system, you have access throughout the system to patients.

“It improves quality, it improves effectiveness, it improves delivery. We think it is a necessary part of the process. We are not new to the game. We have done this successfully in at least four major episodes the last 2-1/2 years.”

Others asked questions about changing the perception of the RMC.

“We know we can bring a lot to the table,” Cole said. “When you look at a person or maybe an entity, the reputation is the shadow. The character of that person is the reality. If we partner what we do together, what we deliver will change that reality.”