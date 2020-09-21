Judge nixes witness signature requirement on S.C. mail ballots

The South Carolina Republican Party and state legislative leaders also argued against changes proposed by plaintiffs, highlighting the risks of potential voter fraud by removing the witness requirement.

But Childs wrote that the argument was "undercut by an utter dearth of absentee fraud," noting there was little to no evidence of voter fraud during the June primaries.

Childs, who had also struck down the witness signature provision for the June primary election, observed that the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 infections in the state, at 763 cases on Sept. 17, remains significantly higher than the daily infection rate leading up to her prior injunction in May.

State health officials confirmed 134,884 virus cases as of Monday. 3,040 people have died.

Childs observed the witness requirement would have still applied to people who had already contracted COVID-19, requiring those voters risk exposing their witnesses to the virus.