Judge Dickson plans to retire

First Judicial Circuit Judge Ed Dickson will retire by June 30, 2022, according to an announcement made by the Judicial Merit Selection Commission this week.
Dickson has about a year remaining on the bench before he steps down at age 72, as mandated by state law.
He served his first term as circuit judge beginning in March 2009.
The Judicial Merit Selection Commission announced his retirement in a press release about open judicial positions.
Dickson graduated from Kingstree High School in 1968, earned a bachelor’s degree in English in 1972 and a juris doctorate degree in 1977 from the University of South Carolina, according to his online biography with the S.C. Courts Administration.
He taught school and coached basketball before he attended law school.
After graduating from law school, he worked for Georgaklis and Korn as a sole practitioner and then as a partner in Clawson, Dickson and Wilson.
After private practice, Dickson joined the Office of the Attorney General, later becoming the chief staff attorney for the Child Support Enforcement Division of the Department of Social Services.
He later worked as general counsel for the Second Injury Fund.
He returned to private practice in 1991 by joining the Williams and Williams law firm in Orangeburg.
By 2006, Dickson started work as the attorney for the chief information officer at the State Budget and Control Board.
He’s a member of First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg where he’s served as an elder.
He and his wife have two sons.
Dickson’s successor will serve a new term of office, which will expire on June 30, 2028.
In other judicial matters in the T&D region:
• The term of office currently held by Judge Diane Schafer Goodstein, 1st Judicial Circuit, Seat 2, will expire June 30, 2022.
• The term of office currently held by Judge Courtney Clyburn, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Seat 1, will expire June 30, 2022.
• A vacancy will exist in the office currently held by Family Court Judge William J. Wylie Jr., 1st Judicial Circuit, Seat 2, upon his retirement on or before June 30, 2022. The successor will serve a new term of that office, which expires June 30, 2028.
• A vacancy exists in the office formerly held by Family Court Judge Nancy Chapman McLin, 1st Judicial Circuit, Seat 3, who retired. The successor will serve a new term of that office, which expires June 30, 2028.
• The term of office currently held by the Family Court Judge Vicki Johnson Snelgrove, 2nd Judicial Circuit, Seat 1, will expire June 30, 2022.
To receive application materials, a prospective candidate, including judges seeking re-election, must notify the commission in writing of his or her intent to apply.
Note that an email will suffice for written notification.
Correspondence and questions should be directed to the Judicial Merit Selection Commission as follows:
Erin B. Crawford, Chief Counsel
Post Office Box 142
Columbia, South Carolina 29202
ErinCrawford@scsenate.gov or 803-212-6689
