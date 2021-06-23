Judge Dickson plans to retire

First Judicial Circuit Judge Ed Dickson will retire by June 30, 2022, according to an announcement made by the Judicial Merit Selection Commission this week.

Dickson has about a year remaining on the bench before he steps down at age 72, as mandated by state law.

He served his first term as circuit judge beginning in March 2009.

The Judicial Merit Selection Commission announced his retirement in a press release about open judicial positions.

Dickson graduated from Kingstree High School in 1968, earned a bachelor’s degree in English in 1972 and a juris doctorate degree in 1977 from the University of South Carolina, according to his online biography with the S.C. Courts Administration.

He taught school and coached basketball before he attended law school.

After graduating from law school, he worked for Georgaklis and Korn as a sole practitioner and then as a partner in Clawson, Dickson and Wilson.

After private practice, Dickson joined the Office of the Attorney General, later becoming the chief staff attorney for the Child Support Enforcement Division of the Department of Social Services.