 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JSL’s holiday market goes virtual this year
0 comments
editor's pick

JSL’s holiday market goes virtual this year

{{featured_button_text}}
JSL Holiday Market

The Junior Service League of Orangeburg’s holiday market is an annual tradition. This year, however, it will be held virtually.

 T&D FILES

The Junior Service League of Orangeburg is continuing its annual holiday market, which raises money for efforts like scholarships for local students.

This year, the market will be held virtually. It will run through Nov. 20.

"Consumers can shop from the safety and comfort of their homes," Junior Service League of Orangeburg Special Events Co-Chair Andrea Fanning said. "This year's market will host a wide range of vendors from across the state as well as some local favorites."

If you wish to shop, visit the following Facebook group: JSL of Orangeburg Virtual Holiday Market. Vendors can go to Go Live on the market's Facebook group anytime that is convenient for them.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

T&D editor's briefing 11-6-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News