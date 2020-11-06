JSL’s holiday market goes virtual this year

The Junior Service League of Orangeburg is continuing its annual holiday market, which raises money for efforts like scholarships for local students.

This year, the market will be held virtually. It will run through Nov. 20.

"Consumers can shop from the safety and comfort of their homes," Junior Service League of Orangeburg Special Events Co-Chair Andrea Fanning said. "This year's market will host a wide range of vendors from across the state as well as some local favorites."

If you wish to shop, visit the following Facebook group: JSL of Orangeburg Virtual Holiday Market. Vendors can go to Go Live on the market's Facebook group anytime that is convenient for them.

