 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSL issuing grants to non-profits

  • 0

Junior Service League of Orangeburg will be issuing funding grants to area non-profits during the 2021-2022 league year. Requests for these one-time grants will be accepted from non-profit 501(c)3 organizations in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.

Applications must be postmarked by Dec. 14, 2021, for consideration. Determination of grants will be announced in March 2022.

Please send completed applications to:

Junior Service League of Orangeburg

P.O. Box 1464

Orangeburg, SC 29116

You may also submit the application electronically at JSLofOrangeburg@gmail.com by Dec. 14, 2021.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Neeses man dies in crash

Neeses man dies in crash

A 22-year-old Neeses man has been identified as the driver killed in Saturday night’s crash in the Cordova area.

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News