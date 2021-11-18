JSL issuing grants to non-profits

Junior Service League of Orangeburg will be issuing funding grants to area non-profits during the 2021-2022 league year. Requests for these one-time grants will be accepted from non-profit 501(c)3 organizations in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.

Applications must be postmarked by Dec. 14, 2021, for consideration. Determination of grants will be announced in March 2022.

Please send completed applications to:

Junior Service League of Orangeburg

P.O. Box 1464

Orangeburg, SC 29116

You may also submit the application electronically at JSLofOrangeburg@gmail.com by Dec. 14, 2021.

