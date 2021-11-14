JSL gearing up for Holiday Market Nov. 19-20

The spirit of the holiday season is already here, and the Junior Service League of Orangeburg is helping to keep it alive and well with their popular Holiday Market.

Jewelry, books, prints and decorative Christmas wreaths will be among the merchandise which individuals can browse through during the event, which will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

Up to 20 vendors from Orangeburg and as far as Columbia and Charleston will be on hand to show off their holiday wares.

JSL President Madison Rheney Burger is delighted that the event, which has been held for more than 20 years, is continuing.

“We are very happy that we can keep it going. With COVID last year, we changed it to a virtual market. So we didn’t get to see the faces in the community and really do a lot of outreach last year. So we’re trying to make up for lost time,” Burger said.

“We’ve got at least five new vendors that have never come to our market before this year that are coming from Columbia and Charleston. So we’re super excited about that. We’ve also set up a Kids Corner this year. That’s new.