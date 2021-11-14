JSL gearing up for Holiday Market Nov. 19-20

The spirit of the holiday season is already here, and the Junior Service League of Orangeburg is helping to keep it alive and well with their popular Holiday Market.
Jewelry, books, prints and decorative Christmas wreaths will be among the merchandise which individuals can browse through during the event, which will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.
Up to 20 vendors from Orangeburg and as far as Columbia and Charleston will be on hand to show off their holiday wares.
JSL President Madison Rheney Burger is delighted that the event, which has been held for more than 20 years, is continuing.
“We are very happy that we can keep it going. With COVID last year, we changed it to a virtual market. So we didn’t get to see the faces in the community and really do a lot of outreach last year. So we’re trying to make up for lost time,” Burger said.
“We’ve got at least five new vendors that have never come to our market before this year that are coming from Columbia and Charleston. So we’re super excited about that. We’ve also set up a Kids Corner this year. That’s new.
“We have Sprinkles House of Cookies coming in, an area for kids to decorate cookies while they wait to sit on Santa’s lap because we also have pictures with Santa on Saturday. So we’re just super excited to be back in person to try and continue to serve our community,” she said.
Founded in 1946, the JSL serves Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties. All money from the market goes directly back into the community.
“We give out merit-based scholarships to local schools. We have grants for local nonprofits that we give out every year around February. We also support and do different events with Connie Maxwell Children's Home and for the Filling Station and Into the Mouths of Babes. We also donate products to local area schools," Burger said.
"Last year, we wrote Christmas cards for nursing homes. We are also a sponsor of the RMC Foundation’s Pink Ribbon event and work with the Cinderella Project and numerous other things,” she said.
Burger said Tuesday that more than 500 tickets had already been sold for the event, which will also include the return of its popular vegetable soup and corn bread lunch with tea.
The lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, but individuals who attend the market on Friday can keep their ticket and return back on Saturday for the lunch.
Admission, including the vegetable soup lunch, is $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Individuals can call Andrea Fanning, chairperson of this year’s event, at 803-860-0791 for tickets.
