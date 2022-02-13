JSL awards grants to local non-profits

Junior Service League of Orangeburg is proud to be entering its 76th year of service to the greater Orangeburg community. Since its beginning in 1946, Junior Service League has been committed to giving assistance to the needy, rendering effective volunteer service and fostering interest in the economic, spiritual, educational, cultural and civic conditions of this area.

To that end, Junior Service League recently awarded a total of $6,000 in financial grants to six local non-profits. The grant recipients are: Calhoun County Snack Packs, the Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic, the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, Project Life: Positeen Inc., the Calhoun County Museum and Cultural Center and the Cameron Community Development Corporation. JSL is thrilled to be able to provide support to these worthy causes.