 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSL awards grants to local non-profits

  • 0
JSL logo

Junior Service League of Orangeburg is proud to be entering its 76th year of service to the greater Orangeburg community. Since its beginning in 1946, Junior Service League has been committed to giving assistance to the needy, rendering effective volunteer service and fostering interest in the economic, spiritual, educational, cultural and civic conditions of this area.

To that end, Junior Service League recently awarded a total of $6,000 in financial grants to six local non-profits. The grant recipients are: Calhoun County Snack Packs, the Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic, the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, Project Life: Positeen Inc., the Calhoun County Museum and Cultural Center and the Cameron Community Development Corporation. JSL is thrilled to be able to provide support to these worthy causes.

TheTandD.com: $5.99 for the first month
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Orangeburg woman wins $200,000

Orangeburg woman wins $200,000

An Orangeburg lottery winner has not spent a dime of her $200,000 in lottery winnings on herself, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Watch Now: Related Video

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber ushered to safety after three people shot outside afterparty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News