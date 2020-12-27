 Skip to main content
JSL awarding scholarships
JSL awarding scholarships

The Junior Service League of Orangeburg Inc. will be awarding scholarships again this year to deserving graduating seniors from local high schools who have proved themselves in areas of service to school and community, need, scholastic achievement and character.

Applications must be postmarked by Jan. 31, 2021, in order to meet the deadline. Scholarships will be awarded the following April.

Applications are available through the school guidance counselor or principal. You may also obtain one by writing the JSL Scholarship Chairman, Attn: Cara Wannamaker, P.O. Box 1464, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

