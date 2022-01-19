Journalist Pyatt, SCSU alum, dies at 88

The Washington Post has reported the death of former local business columnist Rudolph A. Pyatt Jr. on Jan. 7 in Clinton, Maryland. He was 88.

Pyatt graduated in 1956 from South Carolina State College (now University) with a bachelor’s degree in English.

According to Dr. William C. Hine, author of “South Carolina State University: A Black Land-Grant College in Jim Crow America,” during his research for the book, Pyatt provided him firsthand accounts of the 1955-56 student uprisings, which included cafeteria boycotts and class walkouts. The events led to the expulsion of SGA President Fred Moore.

“He (Pyatt) was a wonderful man who I much enjoyed talking with many times over the last 25 years or so,” Hine said. “Fourteen other students were suspended/expelled including Rudolph Pyatt's younger sister, Alice. Rudolph was not expelled because he was about to graduate and receive a commission in the U.S. Army through ROTC.

“At a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the student uprising in 2006, the University through President Andrew Hugine formally apologized to the former students including Fred Moore, Rudolph Pyatt and Alice Pyatt. It was a very moving ceremony with many tears shed” Hine said.

The Post reported that after Army service, Pyatt tried to find work as a journalist but said he found doors closed to him because of racism. He spent several years as a high school teacher, focusing on English and journalism. His students won journalism awards, and he wrote in a Post biography that he was “recruited” as a result to the News & Courier in Charleston, his hometown newspaper in 1964,

“It was the fulfillment of a boyhood dream that had been deferred by the South’s long and stubborn embrace of segregation and by the newspaper industry’s hypocrisy and duplicity about race,” Pyatt wrote in his farewell Post column.

According to the Post, Pyatt was among an early corps of Black journalists that cracked the segregation barriers of Southern newspapers. He became a Washington correspondent in 1968 but soon left for work as a reporter at WETA, the Washington-area public TV station.

He also spent a few years as director of public affairs for the D.C. public schools and as a consultant in the Washington mayor’s office before joining the Washington Star as a writer and editor. After the paper closed in 1981, he joined The Post and wrote his business column focused on economic development, taxes, commercial real estate and local government.

In retirement, Pyatt was active in community affairs in his neighborhood of Fort Washington, Maryland. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Jacqueline Bell Pyatt of Fort Washington; twin sons, Rudolph A. Pyatt of Brooklyn and Randolph A. Pyatt of Bryans Road, Maryland; and two grandchildren.

