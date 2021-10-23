Jones gives tips at creative writing career session

On Friday, the Moguls in the Making creative writing career session was held in the Bulldog Lounge in the student center. Writer and executive story editor Sa’Rah Jones was the guest speaker. Author and principal Katrina Johnson and author and entrepreneur Monica Brown were also panelists for the event.

During the session, Jones spoke about her career and the process of how she got to where she is now. She talked about her struggle as a Black woman trying to make it in Hollywood and how she overcame adversity by being persistent and having faith.

She also gave insight on how to be successful in a creative writing career. Johnson and Brown also offered tips and insights on being successful in the media industry.

At the end of the session, students and alumni got an opportunity to ask questions, gain feedback and meet the panelists.

Sa'Rah Jones

Jones, a native of East Cleveland, Ohio, attended South Carolina State University where she majored in professional English and minored in broadcasting. Jones knew early on that she wanted to do something in the entertainment field but didn’t quite know what. She realized her destiny when she was accepted into the Warner Bros Production Assistant Program. She was going to be a television sitcom writer.