Jones appointed to SC Mental Health Commission

COLUMBIA – Carl Edison Jones, Ph.D., of Orangeburg, has been appointed to serve as a member of the South Carolina Mental Health Commission, representing the sixth Congressional district.

Dr. Jones, a native of Conway, earned his doctorate degree in counseling and psychological services from Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta. He has served as a special education teacher in the Horry County School system, as well as an addictions specialist and program coordinator at the South Carolina Department of Mental Health’s Waccamaw Center for Mental Health. Most recently, he served stints as vice president for Student Affairs at both SC State University and Clark Atlanta University.

Throughout his career, Dr. Jones has served in multiple organizational leadership positions, including as a current board member and past president of the Action Council for Mental Health and Human Services, former board member and former president of the Southeastern Testing Association, and former president of the Counseling and Educational Psychology Association. His professional memberships include the American Counseling Association, the American College Personnel Association, and the Action Council for Mental Health and Human Services.

“The SC Mental Health Commission is pleased to welcome Dr. Jones,” said SC Mental Health Commission Chair Greg Pearce. “His extensive expertise in mental health along with his wide-ranging experience in the administration and development of comprehensive programs make him an excellent addition to this Body. Dr. Jones’s knowledge and experience will help to ensure the SCDMH continues to look for effective ways to improve services for our citizens living with mental illnesses.”

The South Carolina Mental Health Commission, which meets monthly, is the governing body of the South Carolina Department of Mental Health. Commissioners are appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the Senate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0