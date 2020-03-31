Johnson running for Bamberg County clerk of court

Jannie Johnson has announced that she is running for Bamberg County clerk of court.

“After much prayer and thought, serious consideration with some reservation, I have decided to offer myself as a candidate for the position of Bamberg County Clerk of Court,” Johnson said.

“I bring years of experience to the role as having previously served as the Deputy Clerk of Court. The position of Deputy Clerk of Court afforded me the opportunity to learn the everyday processes for the office, including understanding the court processes (DR, CP, & GS), handling and filing pertinent documents, satisfaction of documents, collecting and disbursing funds, recording and indexing of legal documents. I feel my hands-on experience highly qualifies me for this position,” she said.

A native of Bamberg, Johnson graduated from Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and furthered her education at South Carolina State University.

“With the support of Bamberg County, I plan to uphold the values of stability, trustworthiness, integrity, dependability, and transparency as your Bamberg County Clerk of Court and continue the legacy of the former Clerk of Courts for Bamberg County,” she said.

