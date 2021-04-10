Johnson becomes a MEAC pioneer in women's sports

DENMARK — Charlene Myers Johnson, vice president for student affairs and director of athletics at Voorhees College, was recently recognized as a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference pioneer in women’s sports in celebration of MEAC’s 50th anniversary and Women’s History Month.

The MEAC Senior Woman Administrators selected Johnson along with 26 other pioneers.

Johnson has been a trailblazer in athletics as she became the first woman appointed to a full-time coaching position at her alma mater in 1983. She later became the first woman to serve as chairperson of the Directors of Athletics Association in the MEAC and was presented the league’s Outstanding Achievement Award in 2014. Additionally, she has received the MEAC Coach of the Year and served on several NCAA committees.

She spent more than 30 years in athletics at her alma mater South Carolina State University, serving as an assistant coach, head coach, associate athletics director and athletics director. She received several honors and awards during her tenure at SCSU. She remains the only woman to serve as an athletics director, which she held for 12 years before retiring in 2014.

A native of Fairfax, she earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education and a master’s degree in counselor education from SCSU.